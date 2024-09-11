OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $31.57 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $31.57 million and $4.84 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00015263 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000097 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

