ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $71.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OGS. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

ONE Gas stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average is $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 150.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 147.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

