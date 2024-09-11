Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $1.45-1.49 EPS.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $155.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.13.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Institutional Trading of Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.