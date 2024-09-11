Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Posts Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $1.45-1.49 EPS.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.13. Oracle has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $429.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.52.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

