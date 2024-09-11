Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.98-14.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.05 billion.

Oracle Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $429.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.90 and its 200-day moving average is $129.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.52.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

