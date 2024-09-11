Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORMP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 75,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,270. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. On average, research analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $68,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Murchinson Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,379,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 329,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

