Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEED opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Origin Agritech has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $6.38.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.