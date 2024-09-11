Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55. Approximately 164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.20.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 18.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Oyj will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

