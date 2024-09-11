Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Increased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for 1.1% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 151,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 105.3% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 255.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 35,386 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average of $95.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.57.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

