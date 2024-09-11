Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75,878 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,886 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 259.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.96.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

