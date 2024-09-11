Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (OXLCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on September 30th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ OXLCZ opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

