Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (OXLCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on September 30th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ OXLCZ opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $23.65.
About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Hedge Funds Are Betting Big on Alibaba and Baidu for 2024
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Cintas Stock Split: What the 4-for-1 Split Means for Investors
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Don’t Miss Smartsheet’s Surge: Strong Growth and Buybacks Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.