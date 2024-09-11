P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Purchases 80,000 Shares

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 80,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,785,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,624,864.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

P3 Health Partners Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIII opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $379.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. On average, analysts predict that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIII. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the second quarter worth $3,557,000. Emfo LLC raised its stake in P3 Health Partners by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 406,418 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 110.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 565,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 296,936 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in P3 Health Partners by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 142,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 188.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

