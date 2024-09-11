P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Purchases 80,000 Shares

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 80,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,785,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,624,864.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
P3 Health Partners Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ PIII opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $379.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. On average, analysts predict that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners
About P3 Health Partners
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than P3 Health Partners
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set for a Squeeze as Rate Cuts Near
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why Duke Energy Could Be the Perfect Utility Stock to Buy Now
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 2 Recession-Resistant Stocks for Tough Market Conditions
Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.