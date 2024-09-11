Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Up 12.2%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $34.04. 56,051,656 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 54,227,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 282.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $429,870.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,666,625.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,649 shares of company stock valued at $21,453,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 183.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

