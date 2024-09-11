Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.29. 149,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 836,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

PARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Par Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 610.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 48.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 636,908 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 210.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 58,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth $1,932,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

