Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:PGRE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 86,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,357. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -12.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,756,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 152,622 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

