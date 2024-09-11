Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Trading Down 2.2%

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.54 and last traded at C$12.55. 49,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 641,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.83.

PXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Eight Capital lowered Parex Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$32.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.80 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parex Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of C$499.23 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.5941176 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

In related news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall purchased 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.05 per share, with a total value of C$100,115.00. In other news, Director Sigmund Cornelius acquired 7,500 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.16 per share, with a total value of C$98,718.75. Also, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall bought 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,115.00. Insiders acquired 33,274 shares of company stock worth $438,657 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

