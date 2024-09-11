Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $352.05 million, a PE ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50.
Park City Group Company Profile
