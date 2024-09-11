Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) versus Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Financial Survey

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) and Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Peak Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Peak Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $60.28 million 4.58 -$113.87 million ($0.74) -1.46 Peak Bio $370,000.00 8.75 -$12.83 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Peak Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Peak Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Peak Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 213.27%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Peak Bio.

Risk and Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peak Bio has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Peak Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -51.25% -116.80% -25.02% Peak Bio N/A N/A -253.92%

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats Peak Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic and allogeneic T-cell therapies; research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc.; third-party collaborations with Noile-Immune and Alpine Immune Sciences; and strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Peak Bio

Peak Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome. It also develops Trop2 PH1, an antibody-drug-conjugate for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

