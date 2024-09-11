PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $177.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

