Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA) Director Sells C$91,498.62 in Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) Director Chris Dail sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total value of C$91,498.62.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE PPTA traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$750.65 million, a PE ratio of -40.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.12. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.65 and a 1-year high of C$13.10.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on Perpetua Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.