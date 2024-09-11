Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.04)-(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of approx $1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 7.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $954.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
