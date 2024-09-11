PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ISD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. 58,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,524. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

