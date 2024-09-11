PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE SDHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 12,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,540. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.