Pier Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse comprises 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 12,123.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,916,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.29 and its 200 day moving average is $163.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $177.72.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.85.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

