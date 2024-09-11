Pier Capital LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,592 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Privia Health Group worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRVA. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Baird R W raised Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.