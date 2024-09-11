Pier Capital LLC Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,865 shares during the period. Fabrinet comprises 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fabrinet worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

FN stock opened at $207.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $146.65 and a 52-week high of $278.38.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.00.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,426.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,426.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

