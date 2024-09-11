Pier Capital LLC Sells 12,967 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,967 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up about 1.6% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $104.41.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $668,465.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $668,465.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,571,295 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

