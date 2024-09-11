Pier Capital LLC Sells 8,403 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,886 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of InMode worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,701 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 223,191 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $959,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in InMode by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 124,905 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

InMode stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $38.33.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.81 million. InMode had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

