PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PDX opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.78. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

Insider Transactions at PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,142 shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $96,467.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,064 shares in the company, valued at $150,641,210.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,524,737.

