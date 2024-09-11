PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 1st

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHK opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $5.04.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

