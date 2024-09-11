PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PNF stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $8.40.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

