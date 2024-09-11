Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 12,455,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 38,991,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLUG. B. Riley upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. Plug Power’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 233,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

