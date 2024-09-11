Popcat (SOL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $618.41 Million (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular exchanges. Popcat (SOL) has a total market cap of $618.41 million and $89.51 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Popcat (SOL)

Popcat (SOL)’s launch date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.61244705 USD and is up 16.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $113,126,438.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

