PotCoin (POT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.92

PotCoin (POT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $10.92 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00107945 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011942 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 65.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000056 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

