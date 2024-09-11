Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.
Power Assets Stock Performance
HGKGY stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Power Assets has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Power Assets Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Power Assets
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set for a Squeeze as Rate Cuts Near
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why Duke Energy Could Be the Perfect Utility Stock to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.