PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.6 %

PSK traded down C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 44,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,748. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.30. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$21.22 and a twelve month high of C$28.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9548564 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.94.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

