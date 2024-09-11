Premia Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Premia has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $68.33 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Premia has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Premia token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Premia

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official message board for Premia is blog.premia.blue. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

