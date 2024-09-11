Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 213,514,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 255,420,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The company has a market cap of £19.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

