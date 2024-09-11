Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:PMZ)

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$120.01 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

