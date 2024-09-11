Probe Gold Inc. (CVE:PRB) Director Shannon Leigh Mccrae Acquires 19,400 Shares

Probe Gold Inc. (CVE:PRB – Get Free Report) Director Shannon Leigh Mccrae acquired 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00.
Probe Gold Trading Down 1.8 %
CVE PRB traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.65. 21,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,782. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$249.83 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15. Probe Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.09 and a twelve month high of C$2.33.
About Probe Gold
