ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Holdings Decreased by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 541,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,579,000 after buying an additional 35,006 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.95.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

