Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.05

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.05 and last traded at $44.05, with a volume of 208417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.