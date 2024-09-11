PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $5.08. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 908,385 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCT shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.61.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

