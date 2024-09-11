Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Decreased by Analyst

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Copart in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.27. Copart has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Copart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 98.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 283.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

