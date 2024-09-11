Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for W&T Offshore, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for W&T Offshore in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

W&T Offshore Trading Down 0.5 %

W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $296.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.40.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 103.71% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is -26.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W&T Offshore

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.