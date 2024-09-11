Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $108.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 37,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 22,968 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 368.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 13.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

