Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Increased by Analyst

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research note issued on Monday, September 9th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BOOT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.26. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $162.16. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $1,395,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,551,000.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.