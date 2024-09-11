Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QTTB shares. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Q32 Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Q32 Bio in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Q32 Bio stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.60. Q32 Bio has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.42). On average, equities research analysts predict that Q32 Bio will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTTB. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,074,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Q32 Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

