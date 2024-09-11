Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Ventas, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ventas in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

VTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.91.

Ventas Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VTR opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ventas has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -341.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,065 shares of company stock worth $4,136,524. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

