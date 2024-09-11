Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Hooker Furnishings Co. Cut by Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hooker Furnishings in a report released on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hooker Furnishings’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.84 million, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 112.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.90%.

Insider Activity at Hooker Furnishings

In related news, Director Tonya Harris Jackson purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,178.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,366.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 15.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 71.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.